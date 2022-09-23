16 To The Rescue: Porsha

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 4-year-old pit bull/mix who often gets overlooked because she does not do well with other dogs, but she loves people!

Example video title will go here for this video

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This 4-year-old pit bull mix is Porsha. She was found running down a road dragging her two puppies in a crate that was tied to her leg. That was more than a year ago now, and rescue workers at True Friends Animal Welfare Center are desperate to find her the right home she has been waiting for, for so long.

"She is super spunky, goofy, she is a little bit on the lazier side. She likes to kind of lounge around, cuddle with you on the couch," said Jessica Hums, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

But for as much as she likes to cuddle, Porsha also loves being outside here at the shelter near Montrose, which rescue workers say would make her the perfect pet for the right family.

"She loves to play, she comes out in the yard here, and she runs around and just loves her people," Hums said.

Porsha is not afraid of meeting new people, but she is dog selective. Rescue workers think that's why she often gets overlooked.

"I think the perfect home for her would be someone without other animals preferably, or with a calm older dog. Older kids would probably be best with her as she can get a little maul-y when she's playing," said Hums.

Porsha is housebroken, and knows some commands like 'sit,' and she is very treat motivated. Overall, rescue workers just want to see Porsha go home to a family who loves her after all she has been through.

"She has been here so long, and she's really a wonderful dog. She has her quirks, not liking all dogs, and no cats, but otherwise she's wonderful."

If you would like to meet Porsha, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.

True Friends Animal Welfare Center is also hosting an adoption event, Woofstock 2022, Saturday, September 24 from 1 to 5 pm at Lazybrook Park near Tunkhannock.