16 To The Rescue: Willow

In this week's 16 To The Rescue we meet Willow, a 4-month-old kitten who was found abandoned, alone and covered in oil a few weeks ago.

MONTROSE, Pa. — The 4-month-old kitten we are meeting this week is Willow. She has been through a lot in her first few months of life, although you would not know it by looking at her beautiful face and seeing her most playful personality.

"She was found on a gas pad, covered with oil. Still covered with oil, she was very, very sweet. You could hold her, she purred. She was given two baths to get that off, poor thing," said Linda Lee, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

Rescue workers say Willow was not afraid at all when she was found a little more than a month ago. Since then, she has made herself right at home at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"She's rubbing up against my ankles. She is so sweet; she is very sweet. Everyone loves her," Lee said.

Willow has quickly become a shelter favorite at True Friends, and because of her sad backstory, rescue workers want to find the perfect home for her.

"I think probably any home, but children because of her being young, I think they would have a ball with her, I know they would because she is playful. She just loves to play, she has her toy in there, she's always bouncing her toy around," said Lee.

Rescue workers think Willow would do well with other cats and even dogs, too, because of how easy-going she is. She is just happiest when she is being loved.

"She loves people. In her cage, she comes and puts her paws up like, 'I'm here, pay attention to me.' Like I said, she purrs, you can pick her up, and she immediately wants to snuggle," said Lee.

If you would like to meet Willow, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.