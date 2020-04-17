State and county officials discuss testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena

Officials with DOH and Luzerne County say the COIVD-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena will be a very regulated testing site.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When it was announced that the Department of Health and PEMA plan to set up a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, it sparked outrage. People who use the surrounding shopping centers did not want sick people flocking to area.

"I've been working with the Department of Health and with PEMA. They will be coming out with specific guidelines for the people who need to be tested. It won't be a mass testing site there are not going to be lines and lines of people," Pedri explained.

Newswatch 16 received a statement from Highland Park Senior Living saying the site was too close to comfort, and they were concerned about the test subjects intermingling with their residents at neighboring shopping centers.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 traffic flow to and from the site will be strict.

"The way that traffic is going to be set up is that these individuals come directly off of (Interstate) 81 into the parking lot, get tested, never leave their car and get directly back out."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spoke with the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. She says the state and the county are on the same page in terms of traffic to and from the testing site.

"There has been a lot of logistical work done to make sure there's easy through-put to this testing site and we do not anticipate any disruption in terms of that shopping area," said Dr. Levine.

"If they are coming to get tested, they have to go directly home after the test, number one. Number two, is these people are already in quarantine if they're sick and following the guidelines," Pedri said.