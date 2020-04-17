People worried about Mohegan Sun Arena COVID-19 testing site

Many people feel that with many stores and restaurants near the arena still open, people getting tested will be tempted to shop or eat.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Masked shoppers headed in and out of the Target in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, doing their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

So news that the state plans to open a coronavirus mass testing site at the nearby Mohegan Sun Arena isn't sitting too well with many here.

“I think it's a terrible idea,” said Carol Raitter from Wilkes-Barre. “I mean this section of the county is pretty low with cases and everything and why make things any worse.”

Many people feel that with so many stores and restaurants around the arena still open, people getting tested will be tempted to stay and shop or eat.

“It's just really scary having my kid around potentially sick people because he was premature so his lungs are so weak now,” said Janelle Wilk from Plains Township.

In the latest daily briefing, State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine answered more questions about who can use the facility.

“It will not be just for certain counties but we're not really expecting people to drive hours to go to that mass testing site. it will be for patients in the Northeast,” said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine says once the site is up and running people will be able to register online and priority testing will be for health care workers and for elderly people who have symptoms.

It's not for people with no symptoms of infection.

"They're hoping that they get on 81, get off 81 right there, that's huge too, 81's right there, we're kind of hoping they stay there,” said Mike Cebrosky who works at Beer Super near the arena.

He feels confident he'll be safe; his store has set up several levels of protection.

“We got the plexiglass up. We got the six-foot measures marking in and out,” said Cebrosky. “Nobody, starting Monday, nobody's allowed in the store without a mask on, we only allow eight people in the store at one time.”

The health department is still working out details on a website to register for testing.