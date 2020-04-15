Coronavirus testing site planned for Mohegan Sun Arena

A new place to get tested for the COVID-19 virus is coming to our area.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mass testing site for COVID-19 will open this weekend in Luzerne County at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to State Senator John Yudichak's office, patients will need to pre-register to get tested and the site will be open to people all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Officials with Wilkes-Barre Township say the decision to open the site in this spot comes from PEMA and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Local officials were not consulted before the decision.

Some township officials say they don't think this location is a good idea because of all the neighboring businesses. They're concerned sick people will go to restaurants and stores open in the area and potentially spread the virus making matters in the county worse.