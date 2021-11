Christopher Morrison is accused of using social media to get explicit photos from four underage girls.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A former assistant middle school principal has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of children.

Christopher Morrison was the assistant principal at Selinsgrove Middle School.

He is accused of using Snapchat to solicit explicit photos from four underage girls in May 2020.

Morrison received a sentence of nine months to eight years and must register as a sex offender; he is currently locked up.