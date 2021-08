More victims have come forward against accused child rapist Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia.

PITTSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, more alleged sexual abuse victims have come forward against accused child rapist Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia.

Pittston police say four more victims accuse him of sexual abuse two are women and two are children.

That's now five alleged victims of Cuevas-Heredia.

He is locked up on a previous child rape charge.