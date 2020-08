Officials say social media was used to solicit inappropriate photos.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — An assistant middle school principal is now facing child sex charges in Snyder County.

Christoper Morrison is the assistant principal at Selinsgrove Middle School.

The 29-year-old is accused of using Snapchat to solicit explicit photos from an 11-year-old girl.

The young victim told a parent, who then called police.