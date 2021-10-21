Man sentenced to 136 to 370 years in prison in Lackawanna child rape case

Vetter was charged in 2019 with child rape for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The abuse began when the child was 7 years old.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County charged with child sex crimes faces more than 100 years in prison.

Francis Vetter of Covington Township was sentenced Thursday on his four cases to 136 to 370 years in prison, plus 74 years of probation. He was designated as a sexually violent predator.

Vetter was charged in 2019 with child rape for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The abuse began when the child was 7 years old.