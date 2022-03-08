Crash victims speak out after wreck in Snyder County

Two people are still hospitalized after Friday's wild wreck that ended with a car on top of a restaurant's roof.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Donna Rompallo was about to go shopping Friday evening when she drove onto Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam.

"I heard and felt a thump. I didn't know what it was and saw a black bullet was what it looked like flying past me," Rompallo said.

According to Shamokin Dam police, 43-year-old Theresa Risso was intoxicated when she hit at least four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before her car launched onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

Police say Risso's one-year-old daughter was in the vehicle but is doing fine.

"How anybody can go that fast with a child in the car is just beyond me," Rompallo said.

Tuesday, the Shamokin Dam Police Department offered counseling to anyone who was a victim or a witness of the crash.

"Just how to process everything that happened," Rompallo said.

"We had a good chat. Everyone told their story," Christina Haught said.

Christina Haught and her husband were picking up dinner Friday evening, waiting here in their van.

Risso hit their vehicle right before catapulting onto the restaurant's roof.

"I thought it was a bomb until someone had told me that her car was on the roof of the building," Haught said.

Christina's husband Jim was badly hurt.

"He broke his ribs, he broke his back, he fractured his shoulder and he had blood in his brain," Haught said.

Thankfully Jim is improving and is in good spirits. Christina says it's his birthday and he is being moved out of the ICU. This incident has impacted the couple physically, emotionally, and financially.

"I just want to bring my husband home at this point. I want to get back to some sense of normalcy. I want to be able to get a car and be able to get back to work," Haught said.

Police have not filed charges yet but the chief says they are likely coming.