Snyder County

Bank robber sought in Snyder County

A man got away with cash from a bank near Trevorton in February.
Credit: WNEP
Security camera image

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Snyder County are looking for a bank robber.

Troopers say a man entered the Northumberland National Bank branch in Union Township, near Port Trevorton on February 26, handed the teller a note demanding money, and took off on a bicycle.

Investigators described the robber as 5' 9" to 6' feet tall with a thin build, wearing a dark sweatshirt with a "Rohrer" bus company logo, a black face covering, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

