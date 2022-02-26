Bank robber sought in Snyder County

A man got away with cash from a bank near Trevorton in February.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Snyder County are looking for a bank robber.

Troopers say a man entered the Northumberland National Bank branch in Union Township, near Port Trevorton on February 26, handed the teller a note demanding money, and took off on a bicycle.

Investigators described the robber as 5' 9" to 6' feet tall with a thin build, wearing a dark sweatshirt with a "Rohrer" bus company logo, a black face covering, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

SNYDER COUNTY: Bank Robbery. PSP Selinsgrove investigated a strong arm robbery on 02/26/22. The incident occurred at the Northumberland National Bank located in Union Twp. At approx. 1149 hours The suspect was described as being approximately 5’ 9” to 6’ tall with a thin build. pic.twitter.com/ysACjKA2tj — Troopers Andrea Pelachick & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) March 8, 2022