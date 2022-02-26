Bank robber sought in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Snyder County are looking for a bank robber.
Troopers say a man entered the Northumberland National Bank branch in Union Township, near Port Trevorton on February 26, handed the teller a note demanding money, and took off on a bicycle.
Investigators described the robber as 5' 9" to 6' feet tall with a thin build, wearing a dark sweatshirt with a "Rohrer" bus company logo, a black face covering, and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
