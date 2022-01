The robbery happened on December 30 of 2019.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted for robbing a bank in Scranton two years ago has been caught.

Vasiliy Chinikaylo, 31, is from Swoyersville.

It was back in December of 2019 when police say he walked into the Wells Fargo bank along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb.

He made off with some cash but left behind a handwritten note.

State police used the DNA found on that note to track down the crook in Scranton.