WYALUSING, Pa. — A man was sentenced after a bank robbery in Bradford County.

Police say William Nichols robbed the Community Bank in Wyalusing in March.

Nichols came through the drive-thru on a motorized bicycle, gave the teller a note saying he had a knife, and demanded cash.

According to the District Attorney, Nichols will spend at least six months behind bars on theft charges.