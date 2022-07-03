Last week's shocking crash in Snyder County caught on camera

Nearby security cameras captured the wreck on Friday when a vehicle sped through Shamokin Dam and ended up on the roof of a restaurant.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — We now have security camera video of the crash in Snyder County as it happened late last week.

The video from a KFC restaurant shows the SUV speeding along Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam and, at one point, losing a tire. Then, another camera captured smoke and flames just before the vehicle somehow launched itself on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant.

The wreck happened during rush hour Friday night.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition

Police say a toddler who was secured in a safety seat in the vehicle was not seriously hurt

We're still waiting to hear why the driver was speeding before the crash.