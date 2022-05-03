Crash victim reeling after wild wreck in Snyder County

Five people were injured, three were hospitalized - including Christina's husband after a wild crash on Friday night.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Jim and Christina Haught were just sitting in their minivan, waiting for Friday night Chinese takeout in Shamokin Dam - when the couple heard a huge bang.

"I run around to the backside of it, and I notice that the backside is just gone. I still had no idea what had happened, I knew nothing because I didn't see a car. I just assumed there was a bomb," said Christina.

It looked like a crash, but the other car was nowhere to be found.

"My van is gone; where's the car? They said, 'it's on the roof.' I said, 'what do you mean it's on the roof?'" said Christina.

The car that collided with the Haught's minivan launched onto the roof of the restaurant - Golden Chopsticks along Routes 11 and 15. It hit a few other cars as it barreled toward the minivan.

The driver of the car, Theresa Risso, was flown to the hospital, but her toddler daughter in the backseat suffered only minor injuries.

"When the ambulance first pulled in, somebody had used the dumpster to get the little girl down; they had wrapped her in a blanket," said Christina.

Jim Haught suffered some broken bones and underwent back surgery following the crash.

Shamokin Dam police say they're still investigating.

They're trying to figure out how fast Risso's car was going and why, before they decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Christine Haught says she's still reeling from it all but relieved the crash wasn't worse.

"I'm just; I'm just thankful, I'm really thankful, I'm glad I walked away from it."