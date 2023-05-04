Special Moments Bridal Shop finds new owner

The search for a new owner of a bridal shop in Schuylkill County is over, thanks to the help of Newswatch 16.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Special Moments Bridal Shop near Schuylkill Haven may look the same on the outside, but it's changing on the inside, thanks to Lindsay Giammaresi.

The woman from Cressona answered Gerri Inama's call for someone to take over her 30-year-old business.

"It was the WNEP interview! I just happened to catch it while scrolling through social media one day and sent it to my husband, thinking this could be something for me to do," said new owner Lindsay Giammaresi.

"There were several people, but I just had the connection with Lindsay that I just knew she was the one," said former owner Gerri Inama.

After saying yes to the dress shop, Giammaresi has been learning the ropes at Special Moments from the former owner.

"It's bittersweet; I was very happy, but I didn't know how I would feel going forward. And so far, it's been wonderful," Inama said.

"The store was in such good shape to step in; there's only opportunities. You don't have to fix anything here. You can just grow it," Giammaresi added.

Giammaresi already has plans for how to make Special Moments her own.

"I just want to do a refresh a little in the store, as far as the way the store looks and bringing in a new bridal line," she said.

"I know she's going to take care of it. And I hoped someone would come in and love it just like I did," Inama explained.

Giammaresi hopes to use her fashion background to add more features to the bridal store, continuing Inama's legacy while adding her own flair.