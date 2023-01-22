x
Lackawanna County

Bridal show held at University of Scranton

The threat of snow wasn't going to stop a bridal show from taking place in Scranton on Sunday.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of wedding professionals set up shop in the Byron Recreation Complex on the University of Scranton's campus.

And whether you were just starting to plan or just finishing up, there was something for everyone.

Many vendors offered special discounts and food samples.

Organizers say shows like these are very helpful to couples planning their weddings.

"They love it. They find it so convenient to find everything in one day. All the vendors are offering discounts. We got food samplings. So it's very convenient," said Rich Drozd, American Bridal Show Company.

There was a grand prize of a week-long honeymoon to end the show in Scranton.

