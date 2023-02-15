Schuylkill County bridal shop searches for new owner

Instead of closing a bridal store in Schuylkill County, the owner is looking for her replacement, hoping to pass her 30-year-old business on to the next generation.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — For over 30 years, Gerri Inama says she has put in her blood, sweat, and tears into Special Moments Bridal Shop near Schuylkill Haven.

"I knew I was getting old when my brides brought in their daughters for their prom. And I'd be looking at the mothers saying, 'You look familiar to me,'" she said.

Now, Inama says it is time to retire. Her main reason is family, including her grandson.

"I keep him here so I don't change my mind. He is 4, his name is Cade, and he lives in Missouri. And we would love to share our time living there and here," she added.

But Inama doesn't want her retirement to mean closing the doors to the bridal shop. She's on the hunt for a new owner to take over.

"I hope it stays here, I hope it stays open because you enter people's lives and you become a part of their family," said bridal consultant Julia Meckes.

Inama wants someone new to come in with refreshed energy like she had when she took on the store after its former owner put it up for sale in the 1980s.

"Putting all of that time into it, I want to see it go on for my present customers and my future customers. I'm hoping someone can come in and love it as much as I do. I would love to help them get started," Inama explained.

Even her staff agrees they would hate to see the store go.

"I hope I would be able to stay on along with the rest of the staff. I think people may be a little intimidated or worried if they can sell a dress or not, but that's what we're here for," added Meckes.

Inama says she will give the new owner all her inventory and personally coach them to see her business continue on.