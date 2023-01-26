Customers chose consignment store for formal wear

Inflation has caused a lot of pain in our pockets, but owners of a store in Schuylkill County say inflation has helped their business.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Customers come into The White Pear Formal Boutique on West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven carrying ball gowns that will later be put on the racks and up for sale.

Now celebrating her consignment store's 13th anniversary, owner Nanette Del Valle says business has never been better.

“Thrifting and consignment is what's in right now. It's a huge market with thread up, there's so many like Poshmark out there. And for us, it's nice to have everybody be able to come in and see the dress in person,” she said.

The owner of White Pear says that inflation has helped her business get more customers and dresses through the door.

“Everything is getting so expensive because of inflation, so I believe we are getting more people in because of our prices. Because our prices are very good compared to bridal stores and prom stores,” added manager Mandy Sunday.

“We are getting more brides in than I've ever had before. Over the last year, we've had more brides. And we do get a lot of young girls that are economy-conscious,” Del Valle said.

“A regular gown brand new will cost you $500, $600, $700, $800. So having us do what we do, we have a price point for everyone. Our dresses range anywhere from $40 to $400,” explained Sunday.

With prom and wedding season quickly approaching, customers can buy a slightly used dress and use the savings on something else for their special day.