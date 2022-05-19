Juliette Bridals relocates to owners home

The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location of one of the oldest businesses in Pottsville, Juliette Bridals, at a unique location.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For generations, Juliette Bridals was the cornerstone of downtown businesses in Pottsville. But the store is now moving to a place where customers can feel right at home.

Owner Ivana Mercuri relocated the store to her home.

"The main reason why we made this move is because we had the opportunity to sell our building. Otherwise, I would still be there. So once that happened, I had to make a decision of where I was going to go or what I was going to do," she explained.

Mercuri said she wanted a change after COVID and was inspired to move the bridal boutique into her backyard.

While she is downsizing, she is able to give her customers a more personal, intimate experience while shopping for a memorable occasion.

"I want to open my home to my customers because my customers to me aren't just customers. We become friends, and that's how I view my customers, not just someone who wants to buy a dress," Mercuri said.

Despite the move, Mercuri says they will still have a strong business while serving families who've been going to her store for decades.

"To have that kind of longevity is really amazing. But the only way that's accomplished is by a great staff and understanding customer service," said Pottsville Mayor David Clews.

Mayor Clews was one of the many speakers to congratulate Juliette Bridals for its consistent success over generations.

"It's kind of a sadness when you hear a business leaving your downtown business district, but was glad she was going to re-establish a long-time traditional business here in Pottsville," Clews shares.

You can make an appointment at Juliette Bridal's new location by visiting their Facebook page.