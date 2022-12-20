Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

A bakery in Schuylkill County just got a little sweeter, expanding with a candy store just in time for Christmas.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season.

"Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to prep, but there's a lot that goes in," said Zoe Thompson, a decorator for The Cake Pros.

The workers behind the counter are putting in extra hours to complete all the orders in time. Some are coming in on their days off as they anticipate last-minute customers.

Knowing they're spreading holiday cheer makes it all worth it.

"I think it affects the business in a really positive way. You get to be a part of everyone's get-togethers and family get-togethers which is really special. People become happier when they come in, and we just love to put smiles on people's faces," Thompson added.

However, this Christmas is different from past holiday seasons.

"We have a little bit more people making their own right now just to save costs which is very understandable," said Eileen Williams, owner of Cake Pros and Mother Bears Candy.

This past year has been hard for all businesses, including Cake Pros. The owners closed their second location in Tamaqua this past August due to staff shortages. And the prices of their ingredients have increased by almost 50 percent.

"It's been a challenge with pricing. Our boxes have tripled, quadrupled in price, and it doesn't sound like a lot, but that comes off from the bottom line. Eggs and butter, utmost over $200," explained Williams.

To bring in more revenue, the Cake Pros owners just bought Mother Bears Candy last week, selling sweets in person and online to people in Schuylkill County and beyond.

"We're trying to get a handle on our Amazon online business. And we're trying to get a handle on our Walmart business. Already we've been packaging close to 75 to 100 orders when we get in in the morning for Walmart."

Williams hopes their businesses will continue to boom after the holidays are over.

