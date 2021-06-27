Rubber ducky race held in Schuylkill County

The rubber ducky race raises funds for a local organization that helps individuals with disabilities.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — Hundreds of rubber duckies were ready to race in Schuylkill County.

Sunday marked the 33rd annual Duck Race for Avenues in St. Clair.

The organization, which helps individuals with disabilities, asks community members to sponsor a duck for $5 each.

Then, the rubber duckies race down Mill Creek.

"We've been working on this for about a month and a half. And you can see we have about six people behind me just today numbering ducks. So, that tells you that we've gotten a lot of ducks in," said Carissa Wallace with Avenues.

This is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.