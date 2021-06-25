Marley's Mission hosts farm-to-table dinner

Marley's Mission helps children who have experienced trauma by utilizing horse-based therapy.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A fundraiser in Lackawanna County will help children who have experienced trauma receive horse-based therapy.

Marley's Mission near Clarks Summit hosted a farm-to-table fundraiser on Friday night.

The festivities at the farm in Newton Township included a family-style dinner and live music.

Marley's Mission typically hosts a Blue Ribbon Gala every February, but this year's gala was canceled due to the pandemic.

The dinner will go a long way to help the non-profit after a tough year.

"It has been a very difficult year. It's been hard for our kids, hard for our staff, hard for all of us. We've all suffered and sacrificed through it, and we've made it through, and we're here tonight to celebrate and to look forward," said Gene Talerico, President of the Marley's Mission board.