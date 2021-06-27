Fire department hosts car wash fundraiser

The proceeds will be matched by a local furniture business.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Dickson City Fire Department used its resources to make a little money on Sunday.

The crew washed cars instead of fighting fires, all to raise money for the volunteer fire department.

For the second year in a row, firefighters soaked cars down for $5 per vehicle - while a local business, Berger Furniture & Mattress, once again is matching the proceeds up to $500.

"It's great to have the community support behind us because we do put an awful lot of time just responding to alarms and doing some training," said Rich Chowanec, president of the Dickson City Fire Department.

"We're part of the community, and these guys are risking their lives as volunteers, so it's the least we could do," said Brian Berger, owner of Berger Furniture & Mattress.