Wyoming County

Rattlesnake Round Up raises money for fire company

The event benefits the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.

NOXEN, Pa. — One of the most anticipated events of the summer in Wyoming County is back!

The Rattlesnake Roundup returned to the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company grounds this weekend after a year off due to COVID-19.

Hunters pay a fee to go out into the woods and catch the biggest snakes they can find.

Whoever brings back the largest snake wins.

This is the fire company's largest fundraiser of the year, which helps offset the cost of life-saving equipment and supplies.

The rattlesnake roundup wraps up on Sunday in Wyoming County.

