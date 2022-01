The crash happened after 5 a.m. along Route 924 in Shenandoah.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County say a pedestrian is dead after a hit and run Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened after 5 a.m. along Route 924 in Shenandoah.

No vehicles were at the scene at the time.

Anyone with information should contact state police in Frackville.