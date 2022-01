A fire on Interstate 380 brought traffic to a standstill Friday morning in Monroe County.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A part of Interstate 380 in Monroe County is closed after a smoky fire Friday morning.

A Fed E tractor trailer caught fire in the northbound lanes near the Pocono exit around 8:30 a.m.

A viewer sent us a video of the smoky fire.

No injuries were reported, but Interstate 380 northbound remains closed while crews clean up the fire here in the Poconos.

