Three sentenced in Scranton homicide

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three men will spend a long time behind bars after a homicide two years ago in Scranton.
Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on South Main Avenue in Scranton in June of 2020.
A judge yesterday sentenced Williams to up to forty years in prison.
Two other men invovled were also sentenced: Londell Wright to up to twenty years and Rashawn Henry to up to eight.
Two other juveniles were also charged in that shooting in Scranton.
