x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Three sentenced in Scranton homicide

Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed Rosemarie Mistler in June of 2020.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three men will spend a long time behind bars after a homicide two years ago in Scranton.

Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on South Main Avenue in Scranton in June of 2020. 

A judge yesterday sentenced Williams to up to forty years in prison.

Two other men invovled were also sentenced: Londell Wright to up to twenty years and Rashawn Henry to up to eight.

Two other juveniles were also charged in that shooting in Scranton.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

In Other News

Hotel industry making a comeback after suffering during COVID-19 pandemic