Three sentenced in Scranton homicide

Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed Rosemarie Mistler in June of 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three men will spend a long time behind bars after a homicide two years ago in Scranton.

Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on South Main Avenue in Scranton in June of 2020.

A judge yesterday sentenced Williams to up to forty years in prison.

Two other men invovled were also sentenced: Londell Wright to up to twenty years and Rashawn Henry to up to eight.

Two other juveniles were also charged in that shooting in Scranton.