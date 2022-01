The shooting happened in October of 2021 in Mahanoy City.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County has been arrested in Tennessee three months after the crime.

Santonio Malone faces murder and assault charges after allegedly shooting two men outside a lounge in Mahanoy City back in October.

One man, Juan Carlos Romero died in the shooting.

Malone was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday.