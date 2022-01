Police are investigating after someone shot several rounds into a bar early Monday morning in Northumberland County.

Police say four shots were fired from outside Tiffany's Bar along Independence Street in Shamokin.

No one inside was hurt. However, several items inside the bar were hit.

Officers say they do have a person of interest in the gunfire in Northumberland County.