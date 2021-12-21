One hurt in explosion in Schuylkill County

One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion in Schuylkill County

KELAYRES, Pa. — Roads are closed, and firefighters and troopers are on the scene of an explosion in Schuylkill County.

The bomb squad's been called in to investigate.

The chief says one person was hurt in some kind of explosion at an apartment building on Center Street in the Kelayres section of Kline Township early Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

4th and 5th Streets near McAdoo are closed as crews look for the cause.

Viewer photos show the roads blocked off.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

