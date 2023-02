James Cicero faces theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from Palo Alto Fire Company in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A former fire company president in Schuylkill County faces theft charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

According to court documents, 68-year-old James Cicero used more than $30,000 of Palo Alto Fire Company funds for his own personal use.

Police believe Cicero used the fire company credit card at casinos at least 20 times.