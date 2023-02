An investigation is underway after a body was found in the middle of Evans Street in Pringle Saturday

PRINGLE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Luzerne County after officials say a body was found in Pringle.

According to Kingston Police, a man was found dead in the middle of Evans Street in the borough last Saturday.

A search warrant was executed at a property in Luzerne Borough Friday as part of the investigation.

Officers aren't saying much about how the man died but say there is no danger to the public.