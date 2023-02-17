James Peperno sentenced in federal court

Investigators said he was the go-between, promising debt forgiveness to a businessman and then giving bribes to a former borough council president.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The so-called ringleader of the bribery scheme in Lackawanna County is heading to prison.

A jury found James Peperno of Old Forge guilty of bribery and other charges in September.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Peperno to six years in prison for taking bribes.

A federal jury in Scranton convicted him on several charges, including bribery and perjury. Investigators say Peperno was the middle man in a scheme that involved a business owner in Old Forge and Robert Semenza, the former president of borough council.

Semenza pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year and one day for his part in the scheme.

Before sentencing, Peperno gave a statement to the judge saying, "My intention was good, but my actions were terrible," and "it was desperation, but I am guilty, and I apologize for that."

This isn't the first time Peperno has been charged in federal court. In February of 2009, Peperno was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for an investment scam. He spoke with Newswatch 16 after that sentencing.

"I just want to apologize to anyone who was involved, and I apologize for all my actions. I can't comment any further than that," he said in 2009.

Brenda Buntz was one of those victims 14 years ago and spoke against Peperno before his latest sentencing. She asked the judge for a harsh sentence because she believes Peperno will repeat his crimes once his sentence is up.

"I just want to see James Peperno retired from his long-term career criminal job. It's time to stop," said Buntz.

In addition to sentencing Peperno to six years behind bars, the judge also ordered him to forfeit his assets. Any money he earns must go to restitution.

Buntz says she's still owed a lot of money but is thankful for the judge's decision.

"The victims of white-collar criminals will never ever recover their monies, but at least having him out of circulation will help me sleep at night."