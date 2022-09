James Peperno was acquitted on two counts of money laundering.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The federal bribery case against a man from Old Forge has come to an end

A federal jury on Friday found James Peperno guilty on nine of the 11 counts against him, including bribery, conspiracy, and fraud charges.

In 2019, prosecutors say Peperno was the middle man in a scheme that also involved a businessman and the former president of borough council in Old Forge.