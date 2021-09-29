x
Lackawanna County

Old Forge man charged in bribery scheme

James Peperno Junior is accused of accepting money and promising debt forgiveness to local businesses then giving that money to Robert Semenza.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a slew of charges stemming from a bribery scheme.

James Peperno Junior, of Old Forge, is accused of accepting money and promising debt forgiveness to local businesses then giving that money to Robert Semenza, the former president of Old Forge borough council.

James Peperno Junior

Semenza then was to perform official acts.

He was also promised future employment by Peperno.

Robert Semenza

Peperno and Semenza have both been charged in the bribery scheme.

