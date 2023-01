Robert Semenza will spend time in prison for taking bribes from a businessman in Old Forge.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A former Old Forge borough council president was sentenced Monday in federal court.

Robert Semenza will spend a year plus one day in prison for taking bribes from a businessman in Old Forge.

In exchange, Semenza agreed to vote in the businessman's favor on issues before the borough council.