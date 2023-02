A man's body was pulled from a storm drain late Wednesday night off Interstate 81 in Dunmore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man's body was pulled from a storm drain in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 was there as firefighters lowered the ladder into what appeared to be a storm drain right off Interstate 81 in Dunmore.

Dunmore police, state troopers, county detectives, and the coroner were called to the area late Wednesday night.

The coroner says the body is a man in his 30s.

His name has not been released, and the coroner did not say how he died.