A fire damaged an apartment building early Wednesday morning in Minersville.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville.

Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire here in Schuylkill County.