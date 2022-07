The fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning.

Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end.

Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets.

Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now condemned.

The red cross is helping out those who lived there.

No word on the cause of the fire in Scranton.