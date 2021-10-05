Cheers! Pottsville to hold first Oktoberfest

The home of the nation's oldest brewery is launching the familiar tradition in the city for the first time this weekend.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Pottsville may be the perfect place for beer-infused festivals, and it's preparing for a new one with a familiar feel to many.

The Yuengling Light Lager Jogger has brought more runners and their families to Pottsville every year, something Pottsville Business Association President Dave Clews has seen first hand.

"We know that that's become quite a draw. Families along the route come in, watch the runners, cheer on family, friends," Clews said. "We figure right after that while they're in town, why not give them another part to come to."

That's why the business association is choosing this weekend to start what they hope becomes a new tradition in the city, Oktoberfest. It's drawing on themes from a once-popular event in the region.

"Some of us remember an event that used to be held called the Bavarian Festival," Clews said. "It was a week-long celebration, and we thought we could bring that here to Pottsville and have a really good time with it."

Clews hopes hundreds show up to fill the streets and enjoy live polka music, German cuisine, and vendors. He said Pottsville and beer go hand in hand.

"We're known for our Yeungling beer here, it is October, and we think it's a great way to bring people to downtown," Clews said.

He wants people stopping by for the party to see there's a reason to come back.

"It's nice to see the next generation realizing that Pottsville is still a very viable business area and a great place to raise a family and children," Clews said.

Pottsville's first Oktoberfest starts Saturday at noon.