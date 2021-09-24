Schuylkill County borough welcomes fall as festival returns

A borough in Schuylkill County is welcoming fall the only way they know how: Schuylkill Haven's annual Borough Day returns Saturday for the first time since 2019.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Businesses were cleaning up and making final preparations for Schuylkill Haven Borough Day, Friday. The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The streets are lined with decorations and storefronts are welcoming in fall.

Schuylkill Haven borough day banners are suspended from almost every business along Main Street.

As residents look forward to a day of fun, business owners are looking forward to seeing customers again.

It's the first borough day for Tedda Eifert, who opened her business, The She Shed, last year.

"I've been very happy and blessed with all of the people that are really small shop shopping," Eifert said. "They're really coming out for the locals."



The She Shed has some giveaways and exclusive sales ready for Saturday. Eifert expects to see new faces.

"It's a really great town to have a store in," she said. "They really do a lot for their business owners and the people who live here."



From the newcomers to the mainstay, Suglia's Express has been in Schuylkill Haven for more than a dozen borough days. Owner Shkelzen Sylha said when the streets fill with vendors, the crowds soon follow.



"I don't know how many people are going to show up, but two years ago it was pretty nice," Sylha said. "A lot of people was in town."



While it's been hard finding help during the pandemic, the owner says business has been steady. He's hoping this weekend provides a boost.