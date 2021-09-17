Real estate listing website names Pottsville most affordable metropolitan area to live in

In a recent article by Realtor.com, Pottsville was named the most affordable metro to live in compared to other cities.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Across the country, real estate costs are rising. Homes are selling for tens of thousands of dollars above their listing price.



For sale signs are scattered throughout Pottsville - the city just named the most affordable metropolitan area in the nation in a report from Realtor.com.

According to Realtor.com, the median price for a home in Pottsville is just shy of $110,000.

Tara Grochowski, president of the Schuylkill Board of Realtors, says there's been an influx of home buyers from larger nearby cities looking to purchase in the Pottsville area.

"We saw a lot of out of area buyers, and a lot of it had to deal with most businesses realizing that a lot of their workers can work from home," said Grochowski.

Just because homes in the Pottsville area have been ranked the most affordable doesn't mean they are easy to come by.

"Like nationwide, it is very hard right now. So I'm hoping that as the next year comes in, more inventory will come up," said Grochowski.

Low inventory means homes are selling in record time and for more.



Grochowski says even homes in Pottsville are going for about 20% more than normal. It's a dream scenario for sellers until they start looking for a home themselves.

"At the same time, it's hard to find them another place to go," said Grochowski.

Grochowski says it's a whirlwind for realtors like her, working on getting their clients the best deals in this fast-paced setting. She says Pottsville is a city with character and history, hoping to reinvent itself.

"If you look around, new restaurants are opening up, restaurants are expanding, we have new storefronts, two microbreweries, a winery, and affordability that makes it very attractive to those chasing the American dream," said Grochowski.