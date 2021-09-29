Pottsville to Jim Thorpe rail rides highlight fall foliage

It's a unique journey to a popular historical spot in our area. A local railroad is whistling through the forest, just in time to see the fall leaves glow.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — September's days are numbered and the leaves are starting to turn as the familiar sound of train whistles echo through the mountains.

Thousands flock to Jim Thorpe this time of year to watch the change and blow off some steam on the Reading and Northern Railroad.

"Our numbers are up really high," said Marie Knadler Cunningham, a Reading and Northern Railroad manager. "People want to get out. They're looking for things to do, and fall foliage is the perfect time."



A few times throughout the year, passengers can ride in on these rails from out of town.

Self-propelled diesel cars will load up at Union Station in Pottsville on their way to Jim Thorpe every weekend in October. The cars will make stops in Schuylkill Haven and Port Clinton, revealing some of nature's best and brightest colors along the way.

Once they leave the train, riders will have about three and a half hours to tour Jim Thorpe, visiting the shops and taking in the scenery.

Those 130 passengers will add to the already busy weekends at Tommy's Subs and Steaks. Employees Shannon McHugh and Morgan Transue expect it every year.

"Especially with fall foliage, because it brings to many more people in with the change of seasons and everything," McHugh said. "It's definitely going to be packed in here."

"Sometimes we're usually up to an hour wait depending on how many people we have," Transue added. "We're an hour on the phone, 25 minutes at the register. It gets pretty crazy around here."

While the sights and history may be familiar to residents, they don't grow tired of seeing new faces.

"We're used to it," Transue said. "We see the leaves change all the time, and we've walked downtown a million times, but when other people come in, and they see how incredible our town is, it's pretty awesome."



The all-day foliage excursions from Pottsville are $49 per person, and tickets are almost gone.

You can find passes on the Reading and Northern Railroad website.

