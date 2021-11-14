Blaze forces family from home in Coaldale

Flames broke out around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fire forced two adults, three children, and their pet from a duplex home along Greenwood Street in Coaldale, near Hazleton on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames could be seen coming from the rear of the building.

The fire caused heavy damage throughout the house.

According to officials, only one side of the duplex was occupied at the time, the other side undergoing renovation.

Everyone got out of the house safely due to smoke detectors going off.

The fire is under investigation in Schuylkill County.