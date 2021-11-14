State police: Man and baby found dead inside Bradford County home ravaged by fire

Newswatch 16 spoke with neighbors, who say they were outside when they saw the home quickly go up in flames.

One day after a fire tore through a Bradford County trailer and much of its surroundings, smoke could still be seen rising from the ashes.

Kris Adams is the brother of the property owner. Adams says he was first alerted to the fire as a non-active member of the local volunteer fire department Saturday night. Based on the location of the fire in Tuscarora Township, he thought about his brother right away and rushed over.

"It was already coming out of all the windows,” Adams said. “It was just completely engulfed when I got here."

Adams says his brother made it out alive.

"My brother said somebody was in there,” Adams said. “And, but you couldn't get close to it. It's a trailer."



But two others did not -- police say a 34-year-old man and a one-year-old girl were found dead inside.

Two neighbors, who did not want to appear on camera, say they were with the owner of the home -- and watched him enter the home -- right before they saw any fire. They say the owner immediately came out yelling for help.

"He tried to get back in, but the fire just hit him in the face,” the owner’s brother, Adams, said.



The neighbors say the owner's dog and at least two cats managed to get out.



Adams says the volunteer firefighters came soon after he did, but by then the flames had consumed the entire home.

"It's hard,” Adams said. “I have grandchildren, I have friends. I wouldn't wish this upon anybody."



Police say a fire marshal and criminal investigator are still searching for a cause of the deadly fire. Officials have not released the victims' names.

