The fire sparked around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A man is accused of purposely setting a fire in part of Lackawanna County.

Police say Westley Maas set fire to a bedroom in his home along May Street in Mayfield around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The flames forced four people out of the house.

Investigators say Maas wouldn't say why he lit the fire.

He's locked up on arson and related charges in Lackawanna County.