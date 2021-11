A fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County on Saturday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out at a home along Price Street in Kingston at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the house's attic, along with water damage.

Firefighters from Kingston and surrounding communities battled the blaze.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured, and officials have not said what caused the fire in Luzerne County.