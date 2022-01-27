Natural gas outage in Pike County

Thousands could be without heat on one of the coldest mornings of the year. Natural gas service is out in one part of Pike County.

MILFORD, Pa. — Thousands are without natural gas in Pike County.

According to UGI, 2,400 homes and businesses in the Milford area lost service sometime Thursday morning.

The utility company is urging people to be careful with other sources of heat.

If you smell gas, call UGI at 1-800-276-2722.

UGI has not said how long it will take to restore service in Pike County.

Due to the natural gas outage, all Pike County Government Offices on the Milford Complex will open at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. This includes the Administration Building, Courts, and John Street.

More information from UGI's press release:

"In order to restore service to the area, UGI needs to turn off natural gas service at each individual home. In cases where this is an outdoor meter or service valve, UGI will shut off natural gas at that point. If UGI needs to enter a home to shut off natural gas and the homeowner is not present, UGI personnel will be assisted by fire, police and other emergency personnel.

Once natural gas service is restored, UGI will need to enter all homes affected to turn on natural gas service and re-light appliances. Under no circumstances should a customer attempt to turn their natural gas service back on their own."

UGI urges caution while using secondary heat source

"During this outage, UGI urges customers to use caution when using a supplemental heat source. do not use an open oven or grill inside your home to provide heat. Use caution when using unvented space heaters, which can be a source of carbon monoxide. Always follow manufacturer's directions regarding the use of these heaters. be sure to provide adequate ventilation in areas where a space heater is used. Do not use unvented heaters in bedrooms, bathrooms or confined spaces."