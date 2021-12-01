PP&L prices to rise

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Public Utility Commission expects energy costs to increase across the state starting Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
The commission says the price of natural gas is to blame.
PP&L customers will see a 26 percent price hike, which is about $26 for the average homeowner.
As a result, UGI is also raising its rates.
Homeowners in Pennsylvania can shop for cheaper electric rates at the website PA Power Switch.
“Price to Compare” changes for residential customers
In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy.
Beginning December 1, electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers:
- Citizens’ Electric, up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%);
- Duquesne Light, up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%);
- Met-Ed, up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%);
- PECO, up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%);
- Penelec, down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%);
- Penn Power, down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%);
- PPL, up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%);
- Pike County Light & Power, up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%);
- Wellsboro Electric, up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%); and
- West Penn Power, up from 5.447 cents to 5.698 cents per kWh (4.6%)